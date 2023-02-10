INDIA

Adani issue: Oppn reiterates JPC demand in RS; Cong MPs stage walkout

NewsWire
0
0

The Opposition on Friday in the Parliament reiterated its demand for a probe into the Adani Group by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). The group has been accused by a US firm in its report of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

As soon as the proceedings began on Friday at the Upper House, the Opposition MPs started raising slogans.

Both the Opposition and Treasury benches indulged in sloganeering during the Opposition MPs’ address in the House.

Slogans such as “Modi-Modi” and “We want JPC” were raised.

Dhankhar, who disapproved of the commotion, lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, saying his behaviour was “under the scanner”.

The MPs of the Opposition parties, including the Congress, reached the Well of the House, and raised slogans when their demands were not met.

The Vice President also appealed to the MPs to return to their seats, while calling out several Congress parliamentarians, including K.C. Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Deepender Hooda, among others.

Naming the MPs, Dhankhar wanted them to be kept out of the proceedings of the House. However, the Congress MPs eventually went back to their respective seats following the V-P’s appeal.

The Congress MPs who sought inclusion of excerpts of its national party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s speech in the proceedings walked out of the Upper House when their demand was not accepted.

Addressing Dhankhar, the Congress president said: “I will definitely speak my heart out even if my membership (of the House) is cancelled. We are upset with the government… not you.”

Meanwhile, Kharge said that parts of his speech were removed despite the absence of any objectionable words.

Kharge also repeated his statement which had been removed from the proceedings of the House.

On this, Dhankhar again asked for that statement to be removed from the proceedings.

20230210-174602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bhaichung Bhutia participates in Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul

    TN to set up trade centre for ornamental fish in Chennai

    War of words erupts between The Hindu group members over paper’s...

    Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at LoC