Adani Ports and SEZ raises Rs 900 cr through NCDs

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. has raised Rs 900 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCD) on private placement basis.

In a regulatory filing issued on Friday, the company said that the NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE Ltd.

“The company has raised Rs 900 crore today by allotment of 9,000 Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis,” the filing said.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has presence across 10 domestic ports in six maritime states of Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

–IANS

rrb/rv/rs