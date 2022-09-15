HDC Bulk Terminal Ltd (HBTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest integrated transport utility and part of the Adani Group, has signed the Concession Agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata for mechanization of Berth no. 2 at Haldia Port.

This is in continuation to the selection of APSEZ as a successful bidder by SMPK earlier in February.

“The mechanisation and upgradation of Haldia Bulk Terminal provides us the opportunity to firmly establish APSEZ’s footprint in Bengal,” said Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of APSEZ.

“We remain committed to further accelerating the ever-growing industry and economy of Bengal. With this fully mechanised facility, we aim to set a higher benchmark in port operations and environmental practices. This terminal, alongside our existing world class ports and terminals along the east coast of India, will synergise APSEZ’s services and enhance customer experience. Our leadership in integrated logistics will significantly enhance HBTL’s efficiency and benefit the shipping industry.”

As per the Concession Agreement signed between SMPK and HBTL, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed to implement the project will get the rights to design, build, finance, operate, maintain and manage the bulk terminal with a capacity of 3.74 million tons per annum for a concession period of 30 years at Haldia Dock Complex, Haldia.

The Haldia Dock Complex houses various bulk handling facilities at Haldia under SMPK’s purview. It caters to a large hinterland including West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, the northeastern states and the landlocked neighbouring country of Nepal. This terminal will handle the supply chain of raw materials in the steel plants, power plants, and cement plants located in the hinterland.

The key USP of this project is the ability to provide bulk cargo handling services, which would be completely mechanised, highly efficient, environment-friendly and pollution-free.

The project will not only add efficient port capacity but will also help to reduce the logistics cost of port users by reducing the turnaround time of vessels calling at Haldia Dock.

As per the signed Concession Agreement, HBTL will undertake the financial closure for the project within six months and commence the construction of the terminal. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 298 crore and it has already received the necessary environment clearance.

