Adani Ports ups security after terrorist infiltration alert

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd on Thursday issued an internal security advisory, directing its stake-holders and departments to take adequate precautions in the light of “likely” terrorist infiltrations into Gujarat via the sea route.

A day earlier, the private company had issued another advisory, citing a Coast Guard station, that Pakistan commandos believed to be trained in underwater attacks, have already entered Gulf of Kutch through the Harami Nala Creek area and had therefore asked its stake-holders to remain on alert.

The fresh advisory on Thursday came after authorities confirmed that it is only “likely” that Pakistan-backed militants might enter India via the Kutch area in Gujarat. This advisory was on the basis of inputs from the Indian Coast Guard that the trained commandos are likely to create communal disturbance or terrorist attacks in Gujarat after entering the country.

The new advisory has nullified the earlier one issued on Wednesday.

“It is therefore directed to take utmost measures of security and prevent any untoward situation in Gujarat state. It is advised that all ships at Mundra port take utmost security measures and maintain a vigilant watch,” its say.

It has further been highlighted upon stake-holders through the advisory that ‘Security Level 1’ is being maintained at the Mundra port in the light of terrorist threats. “All shipping agents and stake holders are directed to inform their vessels accordingly and report any suspicious activity to marine control station and port operation centre immediately,” the advisory says.

Three days ago, Indian Navy chief, Admiral Karambir Singh, had said, citing intelligence reports, that terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is training its members to carry out underwater attacks.

“We have received intelligence that the underwater wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed is being trained for attacks. We are keeping track of it and can give an assurance that we are fully alert to foil any such design,” he had said.

The Indian Army too had said last week that Pakistan-backed JeM militants are planning terrorist strikes in India after entering the country through Kashmir and Gujarat. Special Services Group commandos have been activated near the Iqbal Bajwa post of Pakistan opposite Sir Creek in Gujarat, the Army had said.

–IANS

akd/vd