Training academies for athletes will be established at Sabarmati Riverfront sports parks as Adani Sportsline won the bid for the operation and maintenance of the 44,543 sq m Complex on the east and west sides of Ahmedabad.

The budding athletes having passion for sports can now utilize the jogging tracks, gymnasiums, cricket pitches, and basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts available at the parks.

As per the official statement issued by Adani Sportsline, the sports arm of the Adani Group, the Parks were developed by the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation as a part of Smart Cities’ mission to provide quality training and space with proper amenities for competitive sports. The parks also have children’s play areas and skating rinks.

“Adani Sportsline will kickstart a journey to bring change at the grassroot levels by establishing training academies at the complex to offer top-notch coaching. The academies will have coaches with the knowledge and experience to work with both beginners and advanced athletes,” a statement from the officials read.

The statement also mentioned the state-of-the-art riverfront sports complex hopes to host national and international tournaments soon and become the preferred destination for budding athletes and enthusiasts.

“They will provide comprehensive support and guidance to help individuals excel in their chosen sports disciplines and reach the top of their game,” the statement added.

The iconic Sabarmati Riverfront symbolises the very essence of Ahmedabad. The riverfront complex not only adds to the beauty and infrastructure of the city but also encourages a culture of fitness and sports amongst the general public

Adani Sportsline aims to create world-class sportspersons by equipping them with the best infrastructure and training. It owns and operates teams that participate in national and international leagues such as BCCI’s Women’s Premier League, International League T20 at UAE, Pro Kabbadi League and Ultimate Kho Kho league, among others.

2023071840982