Speaking at a side event at the COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said ‘adaptation, not mitigation’ should be given priority for the development imperative of developing countries.

“Adaptation does not get as much importance in the Global climate debate as mitigation. This is an injustice to developing countries, which are more affected by climate change,” Modi said at the event on ‘Action and Solidarity — The Critical Decade’ at COP26 Summit in Glasgow hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

During his speech, Modi explained how climate is a major challenge for farmers in most developing countries, including India, where the cropping pattern is changing and crops are being destroyed by untimely rains and floods or frequent storms.

Stating that from drinking water sources to affordable housing, all of these need to be made resilient against climate change, the Prime Minister said, “We have to make adaptation a key part of our development policies and projects.”

He elaborated how Indian government’s projects such as ‘Nal se Jal’– Tap water for all, ‘Swachh Bharat’– clean India Mission and ‘Ujjwala’– clean cooking fuel for all in India, “have not only provided adaptation benefits to our poor citizens but have also improved their quality of life.”

The traditional practices of the communities that have adequate knowledge of living in harmony with nature must be given due importance in adaptation policies, he said, adding, “This flow of knowledge must also be included in the school syllabus so that it is passed on to the new generation. Preservation of lifestyles in compliance with the local conditions can also be an important pillar of adaptation.”

The methods of adaptation may be local, but backward countries should get global support for them, Modi added.

The Prime Minister asked all countries to join India’s initiative of Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) that epitomises the concept of global support for local adaptation.

