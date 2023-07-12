Actor Adarsh Gourav is overjoyed to announce his collaboration with his ‘The White Tiger’ co-actor Rajkummar Rao once again in the web series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, directed by duo Raj and DK.

Speaking about his reunion with Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Working with Rajkummar in ‘The White Tiger’ was a turning point in my career. His talent and dedication inspired me throughout the filming process. I am immensely grateful to have shared the screen with him once again in ‘Guns & Gulaabs’.”

“Raj has been an integral part of my journey, and I am thrilled to collaborate with him and DQ once more.”

‘Guns and Gulaab’ is a comedy crime thriller which is created and directed by Raj and DQ. It is based in the retro world of crime and violence.

Gulshan Devaiah, Dulquer Salmaan, and TJ Bhanu will also be playing important roles in the movie.

Adarsh will also be seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. The movie is co-written and co-produced by Zoya Akhtar.

2023071237828