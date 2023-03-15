ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Adarsh Gourav met widows of farmers to become aware of their reality

Ahead of the shoot for ‘Extrapolations’ starring Meryl Streep, BAFTA nominated actor Adarsh Gourav travelled to a remote village in Nagpur where he met widows of real farmers.

Adarsh, before the shoot which took place both in India and the US, spoke to them and got aware of the deep reality of these people whose cases were vastly underreported. The experience left him surprised and shocked.

Adarsh said: “I believe in understanding and empathising with the person I embody on screen. For this role, I travelled to a remote village in Nagpur where I met widows of real farmers. Talking to them made me aware of a reality that is neither well reported nor documented, which helped me to reach the pathos of the character.”

“I do hope that through this show, more people, especially from big cities, understand the sacrifices farmers and their families have to make, so that they can have a comfortable meal at home. I hope that this show brings in change so that these widows and their children have a genuine shot at making something of their lives.”

Recently, the trailer of ‘Extrapolations’, by Scott Z. Burns was out. The show, which is a climate crisis drama that will soon be out on Apple+TV, is a star-studded one with some of the top names of Hollywood.

The cast includes Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Tobey Maguire and others.

