Ever since he featured in Ramin Bahrani directorial ‘The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav has been on a roll. Recently, he hit the headlines after the news of him signing Scott Z. Burns film ‘Extrapolations came out. The film boasts of a powerful star cast of Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller and Kit Harrington. For him, its a dream come true being in the company of such mighty actors.

Speaking about his experience of working on the film, Adarsh said: “We’ve been shooting in New York, both indoors and outdoors. I am in awe of my co-stars and learning every day. I have to pinch myself sometimes to believe I made it to this project. All I can say is that I am extremely fortunate to have landed the part and I am giving it my all.

“It’s not everyday that a project as massive as this comes your way. Now that it has, I am sparing no opportunity to prove my mettle. I want to be as good as I can be; the best version of myself in this role.”

Adarsh has been working round the clock since the announcement of ‘Extrapolations’.

The film seems to be testing his strengths as an actor and at the same time, providing him the best work experience that any actor could ask for. The actor recently flew down to New York and has now begun shooting for the highly anticipated series themed on climate change.

‘Extrapolations’ directed by Scott Z. Burns is a climate change anthology drama series which explores the stories of how the changes to the planet will impact the essence of human existence; love, family, work both on a personal level and at a community level.

–IANS

