The movie ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ was announced earlier in the year. Starring Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, the film is expected to release in 2023.

The movie is said to be centered around friendship. Actor Adarsh Gourav is reportedly playing a callisthenics trainer in the movie. However, he was physically nowhere close to portraying the character. He therefore started a fitness regimen to build the physique needed to play his character to perfection.

Talking about his four-month long fitness journey with trainer Rohit Behl, Adarsh said that he would often call Behl at the end of the day. This wasn’t about getting more advice on fitness but because he wanted to get a yelling from his trainer so that he would remember how important it was to show for training each day, whether he wanted to or not.

Adarsh adds, “The toughest part is exercising on the days that you really don’t wish to. You may have had a fight with your family, or be unwell, but when the audience sees your body on screen, and if it’s not up to the mark, they won’t care about what you endured.

Adarsh Gourav has since built up the perfect physique to play a callisthenics trainer for the movie. Adarsh reached out to Gourav in November 2021 when he found that he wasn’t getting enough benefit from the routine he was pursuing. When Behl started working with Adarsh, he said he found him, “a notch above skinny, but strong, nonetheless”. “But there was no muscular definition. Since he needed to showcase the skills of a callisthenics trainer, his training had to be intense. For his body to match that level of training, we needed to first up his caloric intake. Building muscular definition came later.”

Gourav whose aim was to look leaner started looking bigger thanks to the high calorie diet. Adarsh said, “I remember getting annoyed. Robin kept telling me, ‘Trust the process’. I told him, bro, I’ll trust the process, but I don’t have the time.”

But under Behl’s and Mishti Khatri’s guidance Gourav was able to build the required strength. Then they started taking command over the workout and with that cut down his caloric intake gradually until from 3000 calories, Adarsh was consuming 1,700 calories. Gourav said that brought a huge difference to his body.

He added, “My firsts are always special, whether that was my first three muscle-ups or the shoulder stand. Another memorable feat was achieving 25 muscle-ups, in a day.” Behl used a mix of strength training, hypertrophy work and callisthenics training and would intensify his routine every two weeks to keep Adarsh challenged.

Adarsh Gourav concluded by saying, “Before this journey began, I didn’t know that it was so hard to get a good body. The process needs more mental discipline than physical, and you need to be stubborn about your goal. I’ve never been at ease with achieving 80 per cent of my goal; I always aspire to achieve 100 per cent. I am glad to have found people who are equally stubborn about meeting targets.”