Adarsh Shastri welcome to join Congress: Chopra

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Delhi state Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra on Wednesday said the party would welcome Adarsh Shastri, an AAP leader from Dwarka subcity, in Congress.

Chopra, while addressing a press conference, said: “He carries the legacy of Lal Bahadur Shastri. The Congress Party would like to welcome him with open arms. But first he needs to apply for party’s membership.”

Chopra slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for “unseating” Adarsh Shastri, grandson of second prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. “They have denied ticket to the grandson of legendary Lal Bahadur Shastri. He left his job for them from an internationally renowned company to serve Delhi, and they (AAP) have done this to him, said Chopra.

“Lal Bahadur Shastri’s family is not different from Congress’. We subscribe to his ideals. If his grandson wants to join Congress, he is most welcome.”

Adarsh Shastri, who is an Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Dwarka seat in Delhi, has been denied ticket for the Delhi assembly election, due on February 8. The party has fielded Vinay Mishra, son of Congress senior leader Mahabal Mishra.

The AAP on Tuesday issued a list of its candidates which includes 15 new faces for the polls.

–IANS

sfm/prs