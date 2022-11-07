WORLD

ADB approves $70mn loan to Cambodia for education reforms

NewsWire
0
0

The Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday announced that it has approved a $70 million loan to Cambodia to support government efforts to deepen reforms in upper secondary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education across the country.

In a statement, the lender said that Science and Technology Project in Upper Secondary Education will help Cambodia develop high-quality human resources, especially in the STEM field, as the country aspires to transform its economy to a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Given the significant STEM skills gap, the project will help to strengthen Cambodia’s education system by upgrading its traditional STEM education to keep up with the growing demand for a highly qualified labour force,” said Lynnette Perez, the ADB’s principal education specialist for Southeast Asia.

“This will be instrumental for Cambodia to integrate 21st-century skills, knowledge, and competencies into its STEM education. This would improve student proficiency in critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and collaboration, all of which are needed for a knowledge-based economy,” she added.

The project will put in place standards for quality education for all upper secondary schools, upgrade facilities, and provide essential education technology and STEM equipment in Cambodia, the statement said.

Among the project’s plans will be to upgrade the facilities of 14 upper secondary network schools and 103 general upper secondary schools, by converting three classrooms in each into two science classrooms and one library with equipment, teaching materials, books, furnishing, and needed education technology resources, it added.

20221107-140003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel buys $3.1bn attack helicopters, refuelling planes from US: Ministry

    At 40, James Anderson has no plans of slowing down as...

    5 UN employees kidnapped in Yemen’s Abyan

    Iran denies talks about releasing prisoners