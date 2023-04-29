SOUTH ASIA

ADB backs out of multibillion-dollar Pakistan expressway project

NewsWire
0
0

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has struck down the Malir Expressway in Pakistan from its list of priorities, backing out from financing the project, the media reported on Saturday.

In a letter to Advocate Abira Ashfaq, the lender’s Accountability Mechanism office said that the “Malir Expressway Project is no longer an ADB-assisted project” following complaints from indigenous farmers who cited environmental damages and the threat of displacement, The News reported Saturday.

The development came as a victory for the farmers after they lost a petition against the project in the Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal on April 15.

The tribunal had disposed of the plea challenging the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval accorded to the Malir Expressway project by the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa).

It allowed the project but ordered the government to set up a committee to ensure that no environmental damage took place due to the project.

Indigenous farmers of Malir had lodged a complaint before the ADB against the project on September 22, 2022, with the help of Abira, following which the lender held an online meeting with the lawyer and others in October, The News reported.

In the same month, an ADB team from the Philippines along with its resident team of Pakistan visited Karachi and met Abira, Advocate Zubair Abro, who was fighting the case against the expressway in the tribunal, researcher Sadya Siddiqi and local resident Salman Baloch.

In November, the ADB, as part of their accountability mechanism, further listened to Abira and the farmer’s complaints.

20230429-135403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    1st Test, Day 3: Hitting boundary to get the century was...

    Pakistan rejects ‘unwarranted reference’ in Indo-US statement

    Former Pak general says coup which overthrew Nawaz Sharif was ‘unfortunate’

    With no fuel, SL declares week-long holiday for schools