WORLD

ADB operations reach $20.5 bn in 2022: Report

NewsWire
0
0

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) committed $20.5 billion from its resources last year to help Asia and the Pacific continue its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic despite fresh economic headwinds and crises, the Manila-based lender said in a report on Monday.

The ADB’s Annual Report 2022 said the $20.5 billion comprised loans and guarantees, grants, equity investments and technical assistance provided to governments and the private sector, reports Xinhua news agency.

The lender mobilised an additional $11.4 billion in co-financing.

The ADB committed $6.7 billion in financing for climate mitigation and adaptation in 2022, making progress toward its ambition of providing $100 billion n cumulative climate financing during 2019-2030.

To address the region’s worsening food crisis, the ADB provided $3.7 billion under its $14 billion food security program, delivering essential food relief for people most in need and strengthening food production systems.

The lender financed institutional reforms to support economic recovery, strengthened public service delivery and growth in key economic sectors.

The $3.9 billion in commitments to the private sector included vital liquidity support to enterprises facing a challenging business environment.

Meanwhile, it made wide-ranging investments in quality infrastructure and education, health and other social sectors that contributed to building economy-wide resilience.

20230424-150203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Covid caseload tops 484.9 mn

    S.Korea’s new Covid cases spike to over 600,000 amid Omicron spread

    Tunisia foils 11 illegal immigration attempts in 24 hrs

    Israeli PM, Turkish Prez speak on phone, hope for better ties