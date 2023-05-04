BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

ADB plenary meeting discusses lending-related issues

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday sought guidance on issues like risk appetite, hybrid capital and shareholder guarantees, which the ADB has been examining as part of its review of the bank’s capital adequacy framework.

She aired these views while participating in the Governors Plenary meeting on “Boosting ADB’s Lending Capacity” as part of the ongoing 56th ADB annual meeting in Incheon in South Korea.

Sitharaman, who participated in the deliberations as Governor for India, expressed hope that the open discussions in the plenary will lead to a common ground and resolve many issues.

She said that India encourages ADB to explore adopting innovative and risk-factored approach for lending, taking into account the risk profile of countries backed by in-depth country diagnostics and analysis.

