SOUTH ASIA

ADB provides $230 mn for flood rehabilitation in Bangladesh

NewsWire
0
0

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Bangladeshi government have signed agreements on provision of $230 million in loans to help reconstruct the country’s northeastern region ravaged by the devastating floods last year.

The assistance will help in the reconstruction, improvement of resilience, and economic recovery of the northeastern districts of Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Sherpur, Sunamganj and Sylhet, reports Xinhua news agency.

An additional $1 million technical assistance grant from the ADB’s Technical Assistance Special Fund will support implementing agencies in building their capacities in climate adaptation and disaster risk management, improving project implementation and monitoring, and strengthening flood risk management and early warning system.

Record rainfall in northeastern Bangladesh from May to June 2022 caused massive flooding, especially in the low-lying Haor region, affecting millions of people there.

20230418-145603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak FM meets Iraqi leaders to boost bilateral ties

    England to play seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore in September-October...

    China to punish netizens for ‘liking’ posts deemed harmful as protests...

    10,000 jihadi fighters have entered from Pak: Afghan Prez