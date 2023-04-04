SOUTH ASIA

ADB urges Pakistan to resume robust reforms for economic recovery

NewsWire
0
0

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) here has urged Pakistan to resume robust macroeconomic and structural reforms along with stability to bring economic reforms in the country, said a report.

The ADB said in its report on Tuesday that Pakistan’s economic growth is expected to slow significantly in the ongoing fiscal year starting from July 2022 to June 2023, mainly due to last year’s devastating floods, ballooning inflation, a current account deficit, and an ongoing foreign exchange crisis.

According to the ADB, Pakistan’s GDP growth is projected to slow to 0.6 per cent in fiscal 2023 from 6 per cent in the last fiscal year as the economy struggles to recover, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The growth is forecast to rise to 2 per cent in the next fiscal year, assuming the resumption of macroeconomic stability, implementation of reforms, post-flood recovery, and improving external conditions,” the report added.

Highlighting the challenges to Pakistan, the ADB added that the country has a history of resilience and bouncing back, and “the ADB is committed to continuing to support Pakistan’s economic recovery and development plans”.

The report noted that climate change poses a grave challenge to Pakistan’s economic, social, and environmental development as it ranked among the 10 most vulnerable nations worldwide in the past two decades.

The ADB predicted continued deceleration in Pakistan’s industrial growth, adding, “it reflects fiscal and monetary tightening, a significant depreciation of the local currency, and higher domestic oil and electricity prices.”

The report feared the country’s average inflation would double from 12.2 per cent recorded last fiscal year to 27.5 per cent in the current fiscal year.

Pakistan joined the ADB as a founding member in 1966.

20230405-024802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No one wants to keep the Indian monkey in Pakistan zoo

    Legal woes mount for as Islamabad HC set to take action

    2nd ODI: Azam, Pooran heap praise on Mohammad Nawaz’s match-winning spell

    Pak govt planning to file treason case against Imran Khan