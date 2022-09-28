New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANSlife) When it comes to making a statement it’s not just your outfit that makes a difference. The magic is in the details, and specifically the accessories…. So what’s missing, you ask? Check the list below.

Elegantly Yours by Bhavna Trikha

Minimalism is a great way to add that hint of elegance when you don’t want to go all out. Pair your outfit with these studs or a pendant matching your OOTD, and it will immediately lift your glam quotient. You can also match the contrasting colours to add a twist to your outfit.

Available on https://instagram.com/bhavna.trikha?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Bobbi Brown Essential Multicolor Eye Shadow Palette

Navy features five universally exciting shades in amazing finishes to customise any look as per your choice. This eye shadow palette will add iconic pigments to give you the perfect makeup look.

Priced at Rs 4,400/- Available on Boddess.com

Emporio Armani’s latest festive eyewear collection exclusively for India

These sophisticated and smart glasses are a perfect way to enhance your festive style. The two eyewear designs feature soft rectangular shapes in shiny black acetate, are made with bio-acetate frames and feature a diagonal gold plaque displaying the Emporio Armani eagle logo. The temples have the words “Celebrating India” and “Special Edition” printed on their insides.

EA 4177 (Sunglass) is priced at INR 12,790/- EA 3194 (Optical Pair) is priced at INR 11,490/- Available at Emporio Armani boutiques, select optical stores and TataCliq Luxury, AJIO Luxe.

Dapper Cuban Boots with Refined design for your personal style

Brune & Bareskin has launched an all-new range of classic yet modern Cuban Ankle boots in the finest quality of leather. Finding shoes that spell your style, besides being comfortable to wear is definitely a challenge.

Priced at Rs 10,999/- Onwards, Available on www.voganow.com, Offline stores in Delhi & Ludhiana.

D’fend SPF 50 Non-toxic plant-based sunscreen by Azafran

The most ignored essential during Navratri unfortunately ends up being the sunscreen. UV rays can harm our body in more ways than one, and sunscreen is the only bodyguard that can filter out the danger of UV radiation. Azafran’s D’fend SPF 50 Non-toxic plant-based sunscreen is a Navratri necessity, whether indoors or outdoors.

Priced at Rs 900/- Available on azafran.in

Light up this festive season with Misa candles

Painstakingly curated by the best perfumers in France and the US, Misa Candles are the perfect gift for loved ones and for oneself! Handmade in the finest tradition of luxury candle-making, all MISA Candles are hand poured in small batches. They are environment-animal-friendly and use 100% vegan waxes and natural essential oils that give a clean burn without any drips.

Priced at Rs 5390/- Only available online at https://www.misa.in/

Festive Glow Special by Kiko Milano

Grab your day pass, your sunglasses, and your best friends: festival season is finally here. It’s time to put real life on hold and head to a field of dreams where nothing matters but the joy of life  after a long wait it’s cool girl summer and you’re ready to access all areas. The new Festival Glow Collection captures the spirit of the moment, delivering a metallic finish lineup of party-proof looks fit for the main stage and guaranteed to make sure you stand out.

Priced at Rs 2150/- Available on http://www.kikomilano.com and Kiko Milano stores across India

Indya x Designer Ashish N Soni festive collection

Setting the tone for the season of festivities, Delhi based modern Indian wear brand, Indya, today launched a Fall festive capsule collection in collaboration with designer Ashish N Soni. Amalgamating Indya’s ethnic fusion core and Ashish’s minimal yet bold design language, the collection exudes a modern and understated vibe, making it perfect to be worn at any festive occasion.

Size Range: XS to 2XL, Price Range: INR 1200 – 4200/- Available at: www.houseofindya.com and exclusive Indya brand stores

Get Festive ready with Aab Labels Trikona collection

Explore the Trikon, a collection of geometrical motifs and anti-fit styles. All pieces are hand-embroidered, handwoven, sustainable, crafted with naturally dyed khaddar cotton fabric, and made up of traditional techniques.

Price on request. Available on https://aab-label.com/

A Modern Vision For Everybody

A Fall Winter of comfortable practicality and democratic beauty, defined by shapes and materials with casual, sporty appeal. Whether oversized or stylishly patterned knitwear, or endless combinations of sweatshirts and joggers  Midi Dresses, with drawstring or high waisted  the UCB wardrobe has a strong urban vice that is eco-friendly and easy, inspired by the numerous facets of today’s fashion.

Available on benetton.com

JBL Tune Flex

Style and sound with total flexibility; listen your way with the newest addition to the JBL Tune Flex. The first earbuds to feature JBL’s ‘Sound Fit’, the JBL Tune Flex is now available in India. It delivers personalised sound with the perfect fit for every lifestyle. JBL Tune Flex brings six modes of ANC tuning so whether using open or sealed ear tips, on the go or at home, you can choose the best noise cancelling experience to suit you.

The JBL Tune Flex earbuds comes in JBL’s latest eco-friendly packaging and available in black colour at Flipkart and JBL.com, at an inaugural launch price of Rs 6,999/-

Ready for that GLOW-UP?

Discover the marvellous benefits of Collagen for your skin health and overall wellness with INJA Beauty Collagen. An added boost of the goodness of mango ensures that you can now enjoy the ‘king of fruits’ all year long even after we have bid it adieu! The light refreshing mango flavour makes INJA Beauty Collagen a perfect fit for those looking to amp up their wellness routine with a daily dose of Collagen.

Priced at Rs 1,250/- for 125 grams. Available on injawellness.com and marketplaces – Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, 1MG and more

#TouchNGo with the newly launched 2-in-1 lip and cheek tint by Plum

If you’re big on minimalism and don’t like a complicated makeup routine, the newest launch by Plum is sure to get you exhilarated! A 2-in-1, compact & handy multi-tasker – Plum launches lip and cheek tints to simplify your makeup routine and give you a natural flush in seconds!

Priced at Rs 499/- Availability on Retail Store and Plumgoodness.com

Amp Up Your Festive Home Decore

Add a luxuriant feel and a dash of elegance to your home with these incredibly beautiful handwoven rugs from Lemonade’s online rug store. Floor decor like never before. It’s time to pick out soft, easy-to-maintain rugs online. These are perfect for use all through the year.Earthy, cotton handwoven rugs in environment-friendly fabrics and beautiful colors  that’s a match made in heaven.

Priced at Rs 5,800/- Available on https://lemonade.shop/product/Artisanal-Handmade-Orange-Printed-Black-Border-Rug/362

Secret Haircare conditioner – “Flango” made with the goodness of flax seeds and mango butter

Flaxseeds are a well-known super food and is considered a nutritional powerhouse for its combination of essential macro and micronutrients. It is one of the most nourishing plant-based food sources and has been consumed by humans for thousands of years. The Flango hair conditioner builds its base on the magical properties of the oils extracted from these tiny little golden-brown seeds that provide wholesome nourishment for your hair. Flaxseeds are packed with proteins, vitamins and fatty acids like Vitamin E, B, and omega-3, that deliver essential nutrition to make hair stronger, aid growth and improve manageability.

Price point:

Rs 799/- for 200ML

Rs 1997/- for 500ML

Available on https://thesecrethaircare.com

Jimmy Choo’s Varenne Avenue Collection

Jimmy Choo expands on the Varenne family of signature handbags with the introduction of the Avenue quilted collection. Capturing the spirit of the Jimmy Choo muse’s glamorous world and evoking the cosmopolitan cities in which they live, work and holiday. The city is their playground and the Varenne Avenue speaks to their dynamic life and appetite for wanderlust.

The collection is available in Jimmy Choo boutiques and online at jimmychoo.com from September 2022.

Slay your Day with the new 100 per cent Kissproof Nykaa All Day Matte Liquid Lipsticks

A budge, smudge, and transfer proof lipstick that gives you fuller lips in just one swipe – sounds like a dream? Think again! Ditch reapplying your lipstick after each sip, bite, and kiss with the new Nykaa All Day Matte Liquid Lipsticks.

Priced at Rs 349/- Available on Nykaa.com and in Nykaa stores across India.

Anousshka’s menswear shirts!

A breezy shirt in three new colours. Sporting a classic slim fit silhouette, handy pocket, and coconut buttons. A perfect fit for your business casual wardrobe. A fresh blue to wash your Monday blues away, a subtle green to keep everyone’s eyes locked on you and a woodrose to make you stand out from the crowd! And how can one forget the staple Khaki shirt that is a must have in your wardrobe.

Arata’s Colour Cure to Neutralise Brassy Undertones and Revive Hair Colour

Introducing Arata’s Colour Cure collection, infused with purple mica and other high-performing ingredients that tone hair colour, moisturise frizzy hair and repair damage caused by colour treatments.

The range embodies “Flaunt your Shade, Beat Colour Fade”, featuring the powerful Purple Mica. This natural purple pigment, packed with toning technology, counteracts yellow undertones to enhance colour luminosity and gives your hair an iridescent, lustrous sheen in a single wash. It also eliminates discolouration caused by sun damage, product build-up and environmental toxins.

Shop for the new Colour Cure range on www.arata.in

The Simply Nam Lip Brush Duo & Blush Brush

A good application brush is key to mastering the art of a perfect makeup look. Nail the festive look with Simply Nam’s newest makeup brushes: The Simply Nam Lip Brush Duo & Blush Brush. A great addition to your vanity kit to help you achieve a flawless finish and an airbrush look!

Simply Nam Lip Brush Duo is priced at Rs 899/- and the Simply Nam Blush Brush duo is priced at Rs. 1,199 and are available on www.simplynam.com

ALDO India festive “Finer Things Collection”

The Finer Things Collection is designed with elegance in mind and made from premium materials, with elevated handbags that perfectly pair with the collection’s footwear. Perfect for the festive season, the collection includes standout pieces, made with rich textures, to intricate, statement-making hardware.

The luxe footwear and handbags are all about the finer details, making Janhvi the perfect partner for this collection, which includes beautiful jewel tones like striking pink, royal burgundy, as well as luxurious gold and silver in various styles: sophisticated pumps, strappy stilettos, and slingback heels that stand out with high shine finishes and embellishments, making it perfect for festivities.

Available on www.aldoshoes.in

Get Festive ready with Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Blush is an ultra-lightweight cream blush that melts into skin and creates radiant, natural-looking colour with a seamless finish. Stick Blush glides onto skin with ease, creating a long-lasting, soft-focus effect that blurs and diffuses for a fresh-faced glowing skin. This buildable and blendable formula means that you can easily go from a sheer wash to a more intense, vivid pop, and it will not streak or smudge the complexion layers underneath.

Pillow Walk Technology Collection by Aldo

An introduction to comfort, that doesn’t sacrifice style and only available at ALDO, Pillow Walk technology was born from the combination of three key elements. First, addressing the pent-up demand for dress, but a desire for comfort to remain. Second, the knowledge that ALDO is a destination for dress and third, ALDO’s approach to unique comfort technologies that differentiate the brand in the market.

Available on www.aldoshoes.com

Feel #TheJoyOfAdornment this festive season with Aulerth’s Choicest Jewellery selections

If you are planning to spruce up your wardrobe, take a look at Aulerth’s repertoire of high-fashion, consciously made designer jewels. Designed by India’s top couturiers  Shivan & Narresh, Suneet Varma, JJ Valaya, and Tribe Amrapali  Aulerth has jewels that are apt for all kinds of style statements and occasions; be it day or evening celebrations. From Kundan-inspired necklaces to meenakari-laced earrings and wrist wear, and from enamel rings to Polki-inspired head jewels – Aulerth’s jewels reflect each couturier’s style sensibilities in myriad ways.

Available on www.aulerth.in

Tanishq unveils its festive collection ‘Alekhya’

This festive season, immerse yourself in the sheer magic of untold tales about Indian art and celebrate its golden lineage with glory. Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has announced the launch of its festive collection ‘Alekhya’. Reminisce the beauty of age-old, rich Indian art forms as the magnificent ‘Alekhya’ collection takes its inspiration from the most notable Miniature and Pichwai paintings.

The price range for products under Alekya collection starts at Rs. 70,000 onwards. Visit: www.Tanishq.co.in for range of exclusive Alekhya products.

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

20220928-120604