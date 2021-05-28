Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that families entitled to the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) will receive additional support of up to $1,200 for each child under the age of six.

Families with a net income of $120,000 or less will receive up to four tax-free payments of $300. Families with a net income above $120,000 will receive up to four tax-free payments of $150, for a total benefit of up to $600. To ensure that more money goes to the families that need it the most, families with net incomes that are too high to be entitled to the CCB will not receive these additional payments.

“This immediate investment in our children will help hard-working parents provide for their families by putting more money directly in their pockets,” Prime Minister Trudeau said.

The first and second payments were to be issued Friday, with subsequent payments on July 30 and October 29, 2021. This measure will benefit approximately 1.6 million Canadian families and approximately 2.1 million children under the age of six.

Today’s investment was included in the Fall Economic Statement 2020, and approved on May 6, 2021 through the adoption of Bill C-14.

Families that already receive the CCB will not need to take any action to receive the payments. However, families do need to file their 2019 and 2020 tax returns to access them.

The payments that will be made today for each of the first two quarters – January and April – are based on the family net income for 2019.

The July and October payments will be based on the family net income for 2020. This may mean that payment amounts differ for some families midway through the year.

Families that have not yet filed for either year could still be entitled to receive the CCB and the CCB young child supplement by filing their income taxes as soon as possible.

Agencies that receive children’s special allowances (CSA) payments will also receive up to four tax-free CCB young child supplement equivalent payments of $300 for each child under the age of six for whom the CSA is paid in January, April, July, or October 2021.