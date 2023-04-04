INDIALIFESTYLE

Additional Collector in T’gana becomes victim of stray dog menace

NewsWire
0
0

A top official in Telangana’s Siddipet district has become a victim of stray dog menace.

Additional district collector (revenue) Srinivas Reddy was bitten by a dog when he was on evening walk near his house in the collectorate complex housing the quarters of the district collector and other officials on the outskirts of Siddipet town.

The official sustained grievous injuries on both the legs and was taken to government hospital at Siddipet. He was kept in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital for observation and was later discharged.

The incident occurred on Saturday night but came to light on Tuesday. In another incident at the same place, a man and collector’s pet dog were injured in an attack by a stray dog.

A boy was also injured in another incident of dog bite near the collectorate.

The incidents highlight the growing menace of stray dogs in Siddipet and many other towns in Telangana.

Several incidents of dog bite have been reported from various parts of the state in recent days. After a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad in February, the municipal administration department had announced a series of measures to check the menace but the incidents of dog bites continue to be reported from several districts.

20230404-122804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Artificial Intelligence spending in Asia-Pacific to reach $32 bn in 2025

    Gold ornaments worth Rs 2 cr looted in Ahmedabad

    Didn’t know what a passport was till my first India call-up:...

    Vijay Varma: It’s never easy to make a mark in the...