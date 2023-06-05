The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that they have arrested arrested Santosh Karnani, the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Ahmedabad, for demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs 30 lakh.

The ED initiated a PMLA investigation based on an FIR registered by the CBI against Karnani under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the PMLA investigation, it was revealed that initially, a bribe of Rs 30 lakh was demanded and accepted by Karnani, through firm Dhara Angadia from Rupesh Balvantbhai Brahmbhatt of Safal Constructions Pvt Ltd.

Further, it was learned that there have been multiple suspicious transactions amounting to at least Rs 4.25 crore between 2021 and 2022, involving the said account maintained with the said Angadia Firm.

“To unearth the whole conspiracy and identify and trace the proceeds of crime, custodial interrogation of Karnani had become necessary. Therefore, the application for the custodial interrogation of the suspect was filed by the ED before the Special PMLA Court, Ahmedabad. The court has granted the custody of Karnani till June 9 to ED,” said the official.

Further investigation is on.

20230605-191205