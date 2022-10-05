BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Additional details required for proposed Greenfield infra projects involving investment of over Rs 500 cr

All the proposed Greenfield infrastructure projects involving investment of over Rs 500 crore and critical from multi-modal connectivity point of view will need to have additional information for submission of project proposals to the network planning group (NPG).

The additional information required include whether the proposed project is in line with PM GatiShakti principles and details like how the project will cover last mile connectivity.

Logistic and connectivity infrastructure projects involving investment of over Rs 500 crore need to be routed through NPG.

An office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that the presentation template has been updated after a discussion with the DPIIT recently. Now the additional information like synergies with other infra-ministries, last mile connectivity and identified missing infra gaps, interventions, approval, clearances required from different ministries and concerned state government will have to be made available for submission to the NPG.

The Additional information also includes whether the multi-modality of the proposed project is in line with the PM GatiShakti principles (project proponent to clarify: how the project will qualify as a multi model infrastructure project) and integration with other existing or planned infrastructure (how this proposed project is being interlinked with other modes in the vicinity – like rail, road, ports, airports, inland waterways etc.)

The information should also elaborate how the proposed project will be facilitating the in and around economic, industrial or agricultural clusters. In the case of road projects, how the current traffic capacity (passenger and freight) is saturated and how this proposed project will create additional capacities.

Moreover, information like employment generation through the project and its impact on the tourism sector will also be part of the new details.

