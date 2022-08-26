Leading homegrown robotics company Addverb Technologies on Friday launched its robotic sortation system called ‘SortIE’ to help e-commerce and similar platforms to dispatch large order quantities in lesser time with higher accuracy and reliability.

The company said SortIE (Sort Intelligently and Efficiently) is a one-of-a-kind-fast-moving scalable solution for rapid and efficient order sortation and consolidation.

It supports round-the-clock operations and increases throughput by 5x compared to manual sortation operations.

“It is a humbling moment at Addverb Technologies. The entire team worked super-fast to bring SortIE to life for its launch. This solution can help D2C, grocery, e-commerce and online fashion industry that are looking for automation solutions that come with low ROI and can scale easily with the growth of their business,” Sangeet Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“It allows batch picking and subsequent downstream sortation for a large number of stock keeping units (SKUs). SortIE can be especially useful for Reverse Logistics operation and help fashion industry automate the entire reverse logistic operations in warehouses,” Kumar added.

SortIE is integrated with Addverb’s Optimus – Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Mobility – Warehouse Control System (WCS) for order sequencing and fulfilment.

It collects the product from the conveyor belt or mobile robots and deposits it at a designated bin in the rack.

The product can handle polybags, small cartons and performs the sorting operation with 100 per cent accuracy, the company said.

Addverb has provided warehouse automation solutions to companies across the spectrum, including Unilever, Reliance, Flipkart, Amazon, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Marico, Dabur, ITC and Patanjali, among others.

Recently, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) invested up to $132 million in the company to enable Addverb to set up the biggest robotic manufacturing facility at a single location.

