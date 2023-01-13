The No.9 seed tennis player from Spain, Paula Badosa withdrew from her Adelaide International 2 semifinal match against No.5 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia due to a right thigh injury, the tournament organisers said on Friday.

As a result of Badosa’s withdrawal, Kasatkina moves into Saturday’s final via walkover.

Spanish No.1 Badosa engaged in a gruelling quarterfinal match against Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia that stretched beyond two-and-a-half hours with a 74-minute first set followed by an even longer 81-minute second set.

The Spaniard, however, is still looking ahead to playing at the year’s first Grand Slam, the 2023 Australian Open, which begins on Monday in Melbourne.

“I’m really disappointed that I had to withdraw today because I was really looking forward to the match,” WTA quoted Badosa as saying. “Yesterday when I was playing against (Beatriz Haddad Maia), it was a very tough match, especially physical, so I felt a little bit in my abductor. I felt like I pulled it a little bit.

“Today I feel a little bit worse, so yeah, I have the Australian Open ahead, and I hope I can recover for that.

“Mentally, I was feeling very well, as well. I played three really good matches. I think that helps me, as well, with my confidence for the tournaments ahead. Now it’s something that I cannot control, so it is what it is.”

In Saturday’s final, Kasatkina will play the winner of the match between Swiss player Belinda Bencic and Veronika Kudermetova of Russia.

20230113-105004