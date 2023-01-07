SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Adelaide International: Sabalenka masters Begu for final berth

Aryna Sabalenka has marched into her first final on Australian soil without conceding a set, denying Irina-Camelia Begu at the Adelaide International on Saturday.

After a slow start to her campaign, the second seed has quickly rediscovered the shot-making brilliance which carried her past the world’s top three women to a runner-up finish at last year’s WTA Finals.

As temperatures climbed above 30 degrees Celsius, the 24-year-old was pleased to wrap up the job in 78 minutes, restricting Begu to a 6-3, 6-2 scoreline.

“Yeah I’m happy with the level I played today, especially with (Begu’s) different game,” Sabalenka was quoted as saying by adelaideinternational.com.au. “She’s playing a little bit, like, a different style, so I’m super happy that I’m able to win this match.”

Sabalenka’s best finish last year was a runner-up showing at the WTA Finals to Caroline Garcia, having beaten No.1 Iga Swiatek, No.2 Ons Jabeur and No.3 Jessica Pegula.

She will meet either top seed Jabeur or 18-year-old Czech Linda Noskova for the chance to collect her first title since beating Ash Barty in the Madrid final in May 2021.

“I mean either way it’s going to be a tough match,” Sabalenka. “Both of them are playing really great tennis this week. I saw a couple of match of both.

“It’s going to be great but I’m really looking forward to this final.”

