Adele calls out fans who throw things at artistes on stage

Singer Adele has some strong words for fans who are thinking of throwing things at artistes on stage.

Don’t do it. Armed with a t-shirt cannon, the Grammy-winning singer shot out T-shirts to concertgoers in the audience at a recent ‘Weekends with Adele’ concert in Las Vegas, and railed against those who may be tempted to throw something at performers, reports ‘Deadline’.

“Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f***ing show etiquette in America, they’re just throwing s*** on stage Have you seen that?” she asked as she walked the stage with the T-shirt gun, occasionally shooting out t-shirts to fans in the audience.

“I f***ing dare you,” she said. “Dare you to throw something at me.” There has been a recent, odd spate of concertgoers throwing things onstage at performers, raising concerns about the safety of artistes as well as audience members. Bebe Rexha was recently hit in the eye with a fan’s cellphone and required stitches. A couple of days later, singer Ava Max was slapped by a fan. A fan at a Pink concert in London threw what appeared to be a bag with her mother’s ashes onstage, Lil Naz X paused a show performance when a fan threw a sex toy on stage, and most recently, a fan threw a bracelet at country singer Kelsea Ballerini during a concert in Boise, Idaho, hitting her in the eye.

She briefly left the stage, then returned and addressed the audience, saying, “All I care about is keeping everyone safe. Don’t throw things… I want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids here, and can you help me do that tonight?” In late 2022, Harry Styles was hit with Skittles while performing in L.A. and also was hit by a flying object during a concert in Chicago.

