ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Adele is suffering from painful skin condition that requires ‘crude’ treatment

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Adele has opened up about the uncomfortable skin condition she is battling before hinting that another body transformation could be on the way.

The mega star singer told fans that she sweated so much in her Spanx underwear that she now suffers with severe acne, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The painful problem hasn’t impacted her performance after telling the world suffered from “jock itch” – before regretting her TMI announcement. We could be seeing a brand new Adele look in the months ahead after saying she has started weight lifting.

She told the Ceasar’s Palace crowd in Vegas: “Do you know what my doctor gave me? It is a bit crude, I never knew it existed. Me and my team were talking about it earlier. Obviously when I do my shows I wear Spanx to keep it all in and make it all fit me. I sweat a lot and it doesn’t go anywhere. So basically I just sit in my own sweat. And my doctor gave me Jock Itch cream.”

She further mentioned: “Sounds like I am a big (Denver) Nuggets fan there doesn’t it? Jock Itch that is what it is called right? “So it looks like I am an athlete so I have to squirt it on myself. I don’t know why the f*** I just told you that.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, Adele then went on to say she’s been hitting the gym – and she is clearly feeling pumped.

“Talking of body acne I have started weight lifting again, like no-one’s business,” she went on. “I am absolutely loving it.”

20230619-190402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Walt Disney drops Pinocchio Trailer: Watch it here!

    Hailey’s newest health scare is an ovarian cyst ‘the size of...

    Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck release video from joint album

    Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Udham’ leads with 3 technical awards on IIFA...