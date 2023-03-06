ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Singer Adele “let the skyfall” when she left a newlywed couple overcome with emotion after halting her concert to autograph the bride’s incredible dress.

The couple cut short their wedding day just so they could end the night watching the superstar at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The 34-year-old singer was in the middle of her song ‘When We Were Young’, when she spotted hairstylist Gaby and estate agent Evan Koris, who vowed to have Adele sing at their wedding seven years ago.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the woman became hysterical when she stopped and asked them if they’d just got hitched. The bride scrambled around and managed to get her hands on a pen and Adele scribbled away on her gown, topping off their incredible wedding day.

The British icon continued to sing as she signed the dress as the gobsmacked pair’s big day ended in style.

Taking to Instagram, Gaby said: “On cloud one million. In tears over this moment, her concert and celebrating with our loved ones. Our vision came to life and we can’t believe this is all real. We got our most precious moment on the best day of our lives. Thank you @adele.”

She said: “Weekends with Adele. My world is made – found the love of my life and this man was determined to have Adele sing at our wedding… 7 years later all our dreams came true. Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us.”

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker could have also asked the pair for some wedding advice.

20230306-175804

