Adele tears up seeing man holding pic of his late wife at her concert

English singer Adele is ‘Rolling in the Deep in a pool of tears. The singer burst into tears after seeing a man with a picture of his late wife on his phone in the crowd at her concert.

The ‘Easy On Me’ hitmaker grew more and more emotional as she walked through the audience at her Las Vegas residency show at The Colosseum At Caesars Palace, reports ‘Female First UK’.

After seeing the picture close-up, Adele attempted to continue with her performance of ‘Someone Like You’, before struggling to hold back her tears as she dedicated the tear-jerking ballad to the man.

She began: “When I walk through the crowd, I wish you could see what I can see. Because I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I just see little stories of people happening.”

The overwhelmed singer continued: “There was a man, he’s just there, holding his phone up. I think that’s his wife on the phone, and I don’t think she’s here, and it just really moved me. I’m so sorry for your loss, and I didn’t realise what you were showing me until I was over here.”

She added: “I see these little pockets of people’s lives as I walk through and it’s so beautiful.”

