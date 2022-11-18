The Centre on Friday said that there is adequate availability of fertilisers in the country to meet the needs of farmers during the Rabi season.

The government is sending fertilisers as per need to all states, and it is the responsibility of respective state governments to ensure availability within the states through proper intra-district and inter-district distribution, the Ministry of Chemical and Feritilisers said in a statement on Friday.

All India requirement projected for urea during Rabi 2022-23 is 180.18 LMT. The pro rata requirement up to November 16 is 57.40 LMT against which the Department of Fertiliser (DoF) has ensured an availability of 92.54 LMT. During this period, sales of urea have been 38.43 LMT. Further, there is a closing stock of 54.11 LMT lying with the states. In addition to this there is an available stock of 1.05 LMT at the Urea Plants and 5.03 LMT at ports so as to meet the demand of Urea.

Similarly, all India requirement projected for DAP fertiliser during Rabi 2022-23 is 55.38 LMT. The pro rata requirement up to November 16 is 26.98 LMT against which DoF has ensured an availability of 36.90 LMT. During this period, sales of DAP have been 24.57 LMT. Further, there is a closing stock of 12.33 LMT lying with the states. In addition to this there is an available stock of 0.51 LMT at the DAP Plants and 4.51 LMT at ports so as to meet the demand of DAP.

Similarly, the all India requirement projected for MOP during Rabi 2022-23 is 14.35 LMT. The pro rata requirement up to16.11.2022 is 5.28 LMT against which DoF has ensured an availability of 8.04 LMT.

In the case of NPKS, the all India requirement projected for this fertiliser during Rabi 2022-23 is 56.97 LMT. The pro rata requirement up to 16.11.2022 is 20.12 LMT against which DoF has ensured an availability of 40.76 LMT.

