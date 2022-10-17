After extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKAY) by three months till December 2022, the government on Monday said that it had adequate stocks of wheat and rice.

Both the food grains are provided to beneficiaries under the scheme.

Addressing a press conference, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said that the government will intervene if prices of these commodities are found to be abnormally high.

He further added that it may also sell wheat in the open market if the need arises to control prices.

