Patna Police have deployed adequate security forces to maintain law and order ahead of a BJP protest march in the Bihar capital on Thursday.

The BJP is protesting against the domicile policy of teachers’ recruitment, taking examinations through Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), 10 lakh job promise, rising incidents of crime and the bridge collapse in Aguwani Ghat Khagaria.

“We have already said that the Nitish Kumar government has to answer these questions. We tried to raise these questions in the House as well but no response. Hence, we have decided to hit the streets,” said Samrat Chaudhary, the state BJP president.

The protest march will begin from the Gandhi Maidan and proceed towards the Dak Bungalow Chowk, Bailey Road, Income Tax roundabout, Veerchand Patel Path and Vidhan Sabha.

In wake of the protest, the district administration has deployed 40 duty magistrates on the entire route.

Meanwhile, more than two dozen duty magistrates have been deployed at the Vidhan Sabha and Gardanibagh.

Apart from the security forces, water cannons, ambulances and fire brigade vehicles are on standby.

“We have deployed a large number of police force and duty magistrates to peacefully negotiate the protest march. We will not allow any person to march towards restricted areas of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha,” ADM (law and order) Hemant Singh said.

