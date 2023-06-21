BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Adequate stocks of wheat and rice available in country, says government

NewsWire
0
0

With the current procurement of wheat and rice, adequate food grains stock in Government granaries is maintained.

The combined stock position of wheat and rice in India is at a comfortable level and stands at 570 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), official sources said.

They added that the stock is enough to meet all requirements of food grains.

Paddy procurement by the Centre during the kharif marketing season 2022-23 has progressed smoothly, as more than 830 LMT has been procured for the central pool up till June 19, under minimum support price (MSP) operations.

Rice delivery against the procured paddy is also in progress and against the procurement of 830 LMT paddy, around 401 LMT rice has been received in the central pool till June 19 with another 150 LMT yet to be received.

Wheat procurement during the ongoing Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2023-24 has also progressed smoothly, sources said.

The progressive procurement of wheat in the current season upto June 19 is 262 LMT which is well above last year’s total procurement of 188 LMT by 74 LMT.

20230621-150602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘India’s economic indicators show re-acceleration’

    Sam Bankman-Fried seeks to dismiss 10 out of 13 charges against...

    Google cuts Play Store fee to 15% globally including India

    Residential real estate witnessing K-shaped recovery: ICRA