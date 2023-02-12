INDIA

ADGP Jammu chairs security review meetings in Rajouri, Poonch

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir’s Additional Director General Police, Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh chaired joint security review meetings in Rajouri and Poonch districts, police said on Sunday.

The meetings were attended by senior officers of the army, the CRPF, and district police.

“ADGP stressed on strengthening of both border and hinterland security grid and focus on counter terrorist operations and targeting the OGW network of terrorists,” police said.

“He stressed on all the officers to put in their best to target terrorists present in Rajouri district. He also stressed in effective and actionable intelligence collection.”

Police said the ADGP was briefed regarding measures taken by Rajouri police against terrorism.

“ADGP was also briefed regarding few terror cases which had been solved in a record time,” police said.

20230212-193003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 3,000 trees to be removed for Delhi Metro’s Phase 4

    1st Test, Day 1: Rohit’s breezy fifty takes India to 77/1...

    Temple priest hacked to death in TN

    We aim to qualify for Pro League, says hockey team captain...