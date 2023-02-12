Jammu and Kashmir’s Additional Director General Police, Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh chaired joint security review meetings in Rajouri and Poonch districts, police said on Sunday.

The meetings were attended by senior officers of the army, the CRPF, and district police.

“ADGP stressed on strengthening of both border and hinterland security grid and focus on counter terrorist operations and targeting the OGW network of terrorists,” police said.

“He stressed on all the officers to put in their best to target terrorists present in Rajouri district. He also stressed in effective and actionable intelligence collection.”

Police said the ADGP was briefed regarding measures taken by Rajouri police against terrorism.

“ADGP was also briefed regarding few terror cases which had been solved in a record time,” police said.

20230212-193003