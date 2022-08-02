J&K’s Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with officials of security agencies including army, BSF and paramilitary forces, and the civil administration to discuss the security arrangements in Jammu in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations, officials said.

“During the meeting, a detailed briefing of was given by SSP Jammu/SSP Security through Power Point presentation regarding proposed deployment by district police and security wing at and around venues and in Jammu district for smooth and peaceful conduct of the Independence Day celebrations,” police said.

“Thereafter, a detailed briefing was given by all officers present in the meeting on overall security assessment and emerging threat perception.”

A police statement said ADGP Jammu Zone, in his address, highlighted the latest trends in terror activities and urged each agency to work towards mitigating the threat. He stressed on anti-drone measures, border deployment grid, launching of offensive operation in Rajouri and Kishtwar, besides preventive measures in other districts.

Setting up joint ‘nakas’ (checkposts) at vulnerable locations and at inter district boundaries was also stressed upon.

“While maintaining high level of alertness and while preparing for August 15, he stressed that we should also ensure peaceful culmination of Amarnath Yatra. He also stressed on implementing the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme and suggested that the Bands of the army, BSF, CRPF and J&K Police should perform every day at important locations within Jammu city and distribute national flags to public who gather for the band performance,” it said.

20220802-173202