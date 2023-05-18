The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh stressed on the need to conduct regular anti-tunnelling exercise and anti-drone activities along the International Border (IB) to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-national elements.

The ADGP made the remarks while addressing participants in a meeting convened to review security, law and order, crime and the overall functioning of the District Police Kathua in Jammu on Wednesday.

“During the meeting, the ADGP emphasized upon the strengthening of inter-state naka points, National Highway nakas and to keep check on transportation of drugs, weapons. He also emphasised on effective prosecution of NDPS cases and other cases of tenuous nature to ensure that the cases end in conviction,” a police statement said.

“He suggested measures to realign the deployment of police force in the district so as to get the maximum desired results.”

The ADGP also emphasized upon the officers to strengthen the intelligence grid and ensure input sharing for timely action by the forces and to take appropriate counter measures to prevent evil attempts of terrorists.

