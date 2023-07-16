INDIA

ADGP Kashmir conducts security review along NHW

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with senior security officials on Sunday conducted a comprehensive security review at various points, including the Navyug Tunnel on National Highway.

“During the review, ADGP Kumar personally inspected the live up and down convoy movements, observing the existing security measures in place.

“He provided valuable insights and advised the implementation of additional measures to be adopted by the police and CRPF personnel. He emphasized upon officers to ensure that SOPs are being adhered in letter and spirit,” a police statement said.

“He directed the officers to be extra vigilant and to ensure that safety and security of pilgrimage is not being compromised. The new measures advised by ADGP Vijay Kumar will enable the police and SFs to better tackle security challenges and ensure the safety and smooth movement of convoys on the National Highway.”

Following the security review the ADGP convened a coordination meeting at headquarters of 163rd Battalion CRPF, where officials discussed strategies and measures to prevent any potential terror incidents along the designated route.

