INDIA

ADGP Kashmir holds security review meeting at Pulwama

NewsWire
0
0

Additional Director General Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar on Monday visited district Pulwama where he held a detailed security review meeting in which officers of Police and other security forces participated, police said.

In the security meeting, officers including Army’s Sector Commander, DIG Police, DIG CRPF, SSP Pulwama, Army’s CO and CRPF’s Commandants and other officers were present.

ADGP Kashmir was briefed about the overall security measures put in place by the participating officers.

“During the meeting, ADGP Kashmir imparted upon them to implement additional security measures in order to prevent such terror incidents,” police said.

While instructing the officers present in the meeting, ADGP Kashmir stressed to enhance counter-terror operations in Pulwama district.

“He also directed police officers present in the meeting to generate more humint and techint and further launch counter-terrorist operations along with security forces. Besides, the process for identifying hybrid terrorists and taking appropriate actions were also discussed in the meeting,” police said.

20230227-154404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC reserves judgment on plea questioning Centre’s OROP notification

    Telangana: VROs, VRAs asked to ‘attend work’ when collector plays tennis!

    Maha Police file charge sheet in gang-rape of minor by 33

    WBSSC scam: ED gets info on proxy number used by Partha...