Additional Director General Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar visited Police district Awantipora in South Kashmir and chaired a review meeting regarding security scenario, anti-terrorist operations, law and order and anti-drug drive, police said on Sunday.

During the meeting, the ADGP appreciated the efforts of the police personnel to maintain law and order in the Police district.

“During the meeting, he took stock of the overall security situation and counter-insurgency operations. He emphasised upon the officers to adopt a professional approach while dealing with counter-insurgency operations. He also urged officers to strengthen the general security grid and ensure great synergy and coordination among the agencies working on the ground. He also emphasized upon the officers to keep strict vigil over the terrorist associates and take all necessary measures under law against them,” a statement by Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

“ADGP also directed the officers to complete investigation of pending cases on priority. He also laid stress on strengthening the police-public relations, service-oriented policing which will help in gaining the confidence and trust of the general public.”

