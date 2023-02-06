Additional Director General Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar on Monday visited J&K’s Baramulla district and chaired a detailed review meeting, the police said.

During the meeting, the prevailing security scenario, anti-terrorist operations, additional measures for the counter-infiltration grid like establishing more BOPs for enhancing intelligence gathering, effective investigation, law and order and anti-drug drives were discussed.

“During the meeting, ADGP Kashmir was briefed by DIG North Kashmir about the overall prevailing security situation, and counter-infiltration grids and counter-terrorist operations in the North Kashmir Range. While appreciating the efforts of police to maintain law and order, he emphasised the officers to adopt professional approach while dealing with counter-terrorist operations. He also urged officers to strengthen the general security grid and ensure great synergy and coordination among all the agencies working on the ground,” a police statement said.

“He also emphasised upon the officers to keep strict vigil over the anti-national elements, especially terrorist associates who are hell bent on disturbing the peace and tranquillity of the valley. Special focus was given on handling the drug menace and strict action against drug peddlers,” it noted.

With regard to area domination in the hinterland, ADGP Kashmir directed the officers to revisit the existing plan in consultation with other forces and ensure proper area domination, including night domination.

“He also directed the officers to ensure strict naka checking so as to restrict the movement of anti-national elements. While discussing investigation of cases, he stressed upon officers to complete investigation of pending cases on a priority basis,” the police said.

