Actor Adhik Mehta, who is currently seen in popular TV show ‘Anupamaa’, reveals his career in acting was his childhood dream.

He says: “I was sure to become an actor since my childhood. I still remember how much I used to adore Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. I was clear that I too want to act. And by God’s grace I’m living my dream. I’m happy the way my acting journey is growing. Like anyone in this profession desires to act for a titular character, so do I! I wish to play the hero, and I’m waiting for such an opportunity.”

Currently essaying a grey character, Adhik is seen as Anuj’s (Gaurav Khanna) nephew nd Anupamaa’s (Rupali Ganguly) daughter Pakhi’s (Muskaan Bamne) love interest.

The ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ actor feels the show being the most watched among the audience will help him to achieve success.

He adds: “I’m lucky to have this opportunity to be one of the important parts of the show. The show has come to me as a blessing. And interestingly my onscreen and real name are Adhik. As the show is popular among the audience, I’m sure it will be a great milestone in my acting career. I’m really happy about it.”

