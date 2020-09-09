Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury new Congress chief of Bengal unit

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed the party’s Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the new president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee.

The post was vacant since the demise of Somen Mitra, who passed away in Kolkata in July this year.

Chowdhury, a former Union Minister, is seen as a vocal and firebrand leader in the state.

He now has the tough task to prepare the party for the assembly election in the state scheduled to be held next year.

–IANS

