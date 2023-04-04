INDIA

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in LS over Rahul’s disqualification

NewsWire
0
0

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding a debate in the house on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP after his conviction in a defamation case.A

In his letter, Chowdhury quoted the example of BJP’s Amreli MP Naranbhai Bhikhabhai Kachhadia, who was not disqualified from his position despite being convicted in a criminal case and sentenced to a three-year jail term, and said that it is “intriguing” Gandhi was disqualified.

“There should be a debate in the Parliament as to ascertain the fact that whether our leader Rahul Gandhi has been awarded disproportionate punishment which smacks of cognitive dissonance or equality of law is meted out to all the elected members whosoever,” he said in the letter.

Chowdhury referred to two conditions that are considered before disqualifying an elected member – the member has to be awarded a conviction for an offence, and has to be sentenced to imprisonment for not less than 2 years.

“In my view, the second condition cannot stand the test of the prescribed provision of the Representation of People Act as the sentence of Rahul Gandhi was suspended by the trial court,” the Congress leader noted in the letter.

20230404-221005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajasthan braces for cold wave conditions on Tuesday too

    Editor of India’s oldest Sanskrit daily passes away in Mysuru

    Was General Musharraf a man of peace or manipulator with eye...

    11 Congress MLAs suspended on last day of Gujarat Assembly amid...