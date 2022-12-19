Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday raised the issue of “incessant killing” of people in Jammu and Kashmir, including Kashmiri Pandits and their exodus, seeking the government’s response on the matter.

Speaking during Zero Hour, he noted that on a daily basis, innocent people are being killed in J&K, either by terrorists or security personnel, and it seems to be a never-ending routine.

He claimed that terrorists prepare lists of Kashmiri Pandits to be eliminated and they are leaving the valley en masse.

Chowdhury, while attacking the Centre, said that the government had claimed that once Article 370 is done away with, it would capture PoK as well as Aksai Chin, however the situation there now is that innocent people are being killed everyday.

“We demand a detailed discussion on J&K in the House. Even in media there are reports today of people having been killed in Rajouri. Government should make a statement on this issue urgently,” he said.

