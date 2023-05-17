ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Adhyayan Suman: For the first time I am getting calls for my singing

NewsWire
0
0

After establishing himself as a rising actor, Adhyayan Suman has released his second single, ‘Wanna Be With You’, also starring Priya Mallick.

The song is crooned, directed and conceptualised by Adhyayan Suman, and is out on the Music Garage channel. It is penned by Avinash Chouhan and composed by Harshit Chauhan. It got more than a million hits within a day of its release.

Talking about the response during the song launch, Adhyayan said: “I don’t know about the number of hits on the song, but for the first time in my life, not people from the industry are calling me for my singing, and not my acting. That sort of appreciation is amazing.”

He added: “I think I have an okay-ish job as a singer, but the composer and other actors in the song have been amazing.”

Adhyayan released his debut song as singer, ‘Saareyan Nu Chaddeya’, some five years ago and it turned out to be a super hit. He made his OTT debut recently with the much-acclaimed series ‘Aashram’.

Adhyayan was last seen in R. Balki’s directorial ‘Chup – Revenge of an Artist’, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

20230517-124404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Messi or Mbappe? Bars, pubs all set for grand finale as...

    ‘Every murder has a flaw’, says Vijay Antony in ‘Kolai’

    Sarjun’s ‘Burqa’ nominated in three categories at NYIFF

    Vaibhav Tatwawadi to feature in ‘Bhetali Ti Punha 2’