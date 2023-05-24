ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Adhyayan Suman gained 9 kgs for his role in ‘Inspector Avinash’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Adhyayan Suman, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released web series ‘Inspector Avinash’, gained extra weight for his part as a cocaine-addict politician.

Talking about his part in the series and his approach to the character, the actor said: “I decided to gain weight for the character of Shashi Bhushan because he is this really arrogant, defiant, spoilt druggie heir of a political family.”

The character demanded that Suman undergo a physical change, including gaining 9 kg weight, in order to depict the persona of a cocaine addict politician authentically.

He further mentioned: “And I wanted him to look really rugged, like someone who was always intoxicated. I decided to keep minimal makeup on my eye bags too. I felt it would add to the character.”

Adhyayan also released a song titled ‘Wanna Be with You’ recently which has garnered over 2 million views and counting.

‘Inspector Avinash’ is available to stream on JioCinema.

20230524-173404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri hints next project to be movie on ICMR...

    Actress Sheena Chohan to play female lead in biopic titled ‘Sant...

    ‘The Conjuring 4’ may be the final film in the horror...

    Dilip Kumar, thespian of many parts