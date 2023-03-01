ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Adhyayan Suman's 'Mashooq' was a welcome 'pattern break' for Vivek Oberoi

Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi has starred alongside Shweta Indra Kumar in the video of the track ‘Mashooq’. The song is a love number crooned by Mohit Chauhan and the music video is directed by Adhyayan Suman.

The actor shared that returning to the romance genre after so long was a “was a good pattern break” for him.

Talking about the same, Vivek said: “I am always ready to shapeshift. Romance is a genre I haven’t tried in a long time and when the offer came to me; I just knew I had to do it. The music video conveys a strong story, all within the matter of a few minutes. It’s crisp, punchy and hits home. Lately, I have done a lot of gritty films and played serious parts. This was a good pattern break for me. Working with Adhyayan was a breeze , being clear in his vision he shot the song as a film. He is someone who had everything thought out to the T. He made my job easier.”

The music of the song has been composed by Anis Ali Sabri with lyrics written by Shabbir Ahmed.

Adhyayan Suman said: “I have always wanted to do more than just be in front of the camera. When I first heard the song, I knew the kind of story I wanted to set it against, the kind of visual palette I wanted. The story just flew for me and I couldn’t imagine anyone else except Vivek Oberoi for the part. His screen presence elevated the material. I am so grateful to have got the opportunity to tell the story.”

Presented by Music Garage, and produced by S.K. Ahluwalia, the heartwarming love track is available to stream on YouTube.

