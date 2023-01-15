INDIA

Adi Yogi statue unveiled near Bengaluru, Bommai assures all support to Isha Foundation

Karnataka’s ruling BJP on Sunday assured all support to the Isha Foundation and Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev to develop its centre in Chikkaballapur district as an international destination for devotees.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, after inaugurating the 112-foot-tall statue of Adi Yogi at Avalagurki in Chikkaballapur, about 70 km from Bengaluru, stated that the region will see all round development.

“Our government will support activities which uphold our culture.

“There is conflict in the country. To maintain balance, Adi Yogi is needed. Sadguru’s blessings will be there for the state. Entire Karnataka will see development. There is a force behind it,” he said.

Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar stated that his government pledges support to the Isha Foundation and all its plans in the Chikkaballapur.

Vasudev declared that Chikkaballapur is going to be an international destination. People from every corner of the world are going to arrive here for exuberance and ecstacy and to know powerful way to live, he said.

Remembering his childhood at Chikkaballapur, he said that his mother visited a hill where she got initiated at the age of 11 years. “She practiced yoga and did not reveal anything about it,” he said. “I was drawn here.”

