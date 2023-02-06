SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Adidas announces partnership with Indian women’s football team captain Loitongbam Ashalata Devi

Adidas has a long history of supporting some incredible women athletes. They have recently announced their partnership with Loitongbam Ashalata Devi who is the captain of senior Indian women’s football team.

She will work closely with adidas to engage and inspire the youth and to take the game to the next level.

Loitongbam Ashalata Devi is an Indian professional football player currently who is the captain of both the Indian team and the Indian Women’s League side Gokulam Kerala. Devi has been a part of the team that won the South Asian Football Federation Women’s Championship four times in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2019.

Sharing his views, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas said, “We are elated to welcome Ashalata into the adidas family. She is paving the path for women in football, and we believe that her winning attitude and passion will inspire the youth and unlock the true potential of Indian football.”

Loitongbam Ashalata Devi said, “I am so excited to join the adidas family. Growing up, I would always dream of associating with an iconic brand like adidas and now that it has happened, I feel truly grateful. I have strived hard to reach where I am today, but this is just the beginning, I want India to become a powerhouse in football worldwide, and I am sure this association will play a pivotal role and inspire and enable me to actualize that dream”

