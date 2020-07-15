Adil Hussain’s film ‘Nirvana Inn’ being screened at Toronto fest

Actor Adil Hussain is thrilled about his film “Nirvana Inn” being screened at International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) in Toronto.

“Happy to announce that our@NirvanaInnFilm will be screened @iiffsa Toronto.. So happy that it is quite bit shot in Majuli Assam. I play an Assamese Character called Jogiraj. Along with @sandymridul and @rajshriartist,” the actor, who hails from Assam, tweeted on Wednesday.

The movie is about a boatman, Jogiraj Chakraborthy (Adil Hussain), who acts on his suicidal thoughts and capsizes his vessel mid-journey, killing every passenger on board.

Months later, he signs up to be the caretaker of Himalayan resort Nirvana Inn, only to find that the guests who check in are the very people he presumed dead.

Directed by Vijay Jayapal, the Hindi film also stars Rajshri Deshpande and Sandhya Mridul.

IFFSA Toronto showcases a diverse, language independent films from around the world, on themes of South Asian cultures and identities.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, the festival is being held online this year. IFFSA Virtual 2020 will take place in August.